Watch this cool, kinda creepy corn maze drone footage as people make their way through

Hank's Pumpkintown in Water Mill, NY has a 7-acre corn maze, where people can play interactive games while trying to find their way out of the looming stalks. Although we all know what these fun, sometimes claustrophobic mazes look like when trapped inside (like a long, winding, never-ending jail cell made of corn stalks), here is cool drone footage that gives us a new, other-worldly perspective. The 25mph winds (according to the drone company's YouTube page) blasting the maze combined with the video's silence just adds to the eeriness of the cornfield adventure when seen from above.