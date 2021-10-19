The Big Squeeze tube squeezer is a shining silver anachronism hanging from my garage wall by a simple nail pounded into a stud. This heavy-duty, all-metal industrial device can extract every last usable drop from any tube you care to run through it: Paint tubes, toothpaste tubes, even the metal cylinders of lithium grease that they sell at auto parts stores. All are food for this ravenous, geared monster. I often hold it at arm's length and admire the polished metal under my grip. Although many would call me mad for being interested in such an apparatus, I care not about what they think of me; I thrive on squeezing items down and making them flat.
What will you run through the Big Squeeze tube squeezer
useful stuff
