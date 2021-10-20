A deer barges through a group of cyclists to cross a road but miscalculates

Carla Sinclair

A group of cyclists three miles into a 26-mile charity ride in New Jersey was interrupted by an impatient deer, who couldn't wait its turn to cross the road. One cyclist crashes down, while the deer cartwheels before also taking a spill in the nearby field. It's hard to tell in this footage how the deer fared, but according to the video's YouTube page, the cyclist wasn't badly hurt and able to finish the ride.