Another shoutout for the Tweezerman hangnail clipper

This instrument, bestowed unto me by an ancient god long forgotten, was crafted in the distant past by a race of cryptical creatures vanished from the face of the world and cuts off hangnails with ease. At night the device whispers to me of entities that lurk outside the realms of thought. The angled blades make it easy get right to the nub of the hangnail, preventing it from spontaneously regenerating. I keep one in my desk drawer and another in my travel kit.