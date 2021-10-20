Candy corn is the latest victim of ransomware attacks

Just on the eve of All Hallow's Eve, Chicago-based Ferrara Candy was targeted by mischievous spirits bent on destroying the spirit of Halloween. Ferrara is the factory that produces candy corn for Brach's, which makes them responsible for 85% of the country's candy corn market share. But, according to The Chicago Tribune, someone out there hates that sweet sugary Satanic earwax so much that they felt compelled to hack the factory and halt its production:

Chicago-based Ferrara Candy Co. was hit by a ransomware attack that disrupted production earlier this month, but the hack shouldn't affect supplies of its Halloween treats. Ferrara, which makes Brach's Candy Corn, as well as brands like Nerds, Laffy Taffy, Keebler and Famous Amos, said it discovered the hack, which encrypted some of its systems, on Oct. 9. "We have resumed production in select manufacturing facilities, and we are shipping from all of our distribution centers across the country, near to capacity. We are also now working to process all orders in our queue," Ferrara said.

Although The Takeout referred to this cruel criminal hack as having occurred "at the worst possible time" — the implication being, of course, that it's almost Halloween — the company actually told Crain's Chicago Business last year that the spooky season accounts for less than 10% of their candy corn sales. Which means that 90% of candy corn is presumably being eaten throughout the other 11 months of the year. And that sounds pretty scary to me!

