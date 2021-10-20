Condoleezza Rice on Capitol Riot: "It's time to move on"

Former U.S. Torture Program Administrator Condoleezza Rice told the hosts of The View that she cried during the "terrible moment of January 6." and yet "It's time to move on, in a lot of ways" and focus on "kitchen table issues… the American people do have other concerns we should be thinking about."

I guess we have to move on because it's not possible to do both.

First of all, let me be very clear, I said at the time, January 6 was wrong. I called it an assault on lawn order and an assault on our democratic processes. So full stop, it was wrong. Law enforcement will determine what happened there. And those who violated the law ought to be punished. I also on January 6, for the first time since I was the National Security Adviser on September 11, I cried that day, right, because I thought I studied countries that do this. I didn't think it would happen in my own country. So it was a terrible moment. I will say that that night, when they filed back into the Capitol after it was secured, and they certified that election, I had new faith in our institutions and the people who were protecting them. So we came through that as a country that ultimately upheld the law. Now, I think what Senator McConnell may be referencing is yes, it's time to move on in a lot of ways. I'm one who believes that the American people are now concerned about their, what we call, kitchen-table issues: the price of gasoline, inflation, what's happening to kids in school. I think we're going to talk a little bit more about that.