These elephants are just having the most fantastic time!
Elephants smashing pumpkins produce the most satisfying crunches
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- pachyderm
Bring peace, freedom, justice, and security to your new Empire with this Cyber Blade
Just as Lord Vader disarmed Mace Windu at Sidious's behest, you too can stand up to your enemies, whether it be your annoying boss or nosy mother-in-law, lightsaber in hand. Okay, so you're not actually allowed to go into battle with your so-called mortal enemies, but just like you were told as a kid, it… READ THE REST
Bake up a good deal when you snag a bread maker for over 40% off
If you were like everyone at the beginning of the 2020 pandemic, then you probably tried your hand at bread-making. Maybe you were successful, but evidenced by the fact that so many people have left the hobby behind, it seems like bread-making was too much to handle for some. But what if you could automate… READ THE REST
Don't want to pay a premium for a MacBook? This refurbished model works like new for $399
Let's be honest, not all of us need the newest MacBook Pro with all the bells and whistles to complete our personal or professional tasks, nor is paying the highest price a reasonable option. So what about a refurbished MacBook Pro? You'd be pleased to know that this doesn't mean sacrificing the quality associated with… READ THE REST