Fortnite invites you to eliminate Paul Atreides

I have not been excited by this season of Fortnite, and after several years of surviving the island, I have been playing other games.
Taking a pickax to the new Paul Atreides might bring me back, but I'm busy killing zombies in Back 4 Blood.
I will be playing Choo Choo Charles. I have always been certain that Sir Topham Hatt is up to some serious no good. This video appears a nightmare had by a kid who grew up playing Thomas the Tank engine. In Choo Choo Charles a scary AF train with spider legs chases you, and you…
Polish indie game developer studio Bit Golem has just released a new immersive video game based on "Dagon," one of the more popular Lovecraft stories, that lets you explore the incomprehensible cosmic horrors of the ocean floor. Here's the official description: Dagon is a free 3D narrative experience in madness (you could also call it…
THE DEAD SPEAK! The world has heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat of revenge in the sinister voice of the late BARONESS MARGARET THATCHER. Faced with the return of one of humanity's greatest threats, you have no choice but to head to THE TENTH CIRCLE OF HELL: 🇬🇧 THE UNITED KINGDOM OF 🇬🇧GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND…
