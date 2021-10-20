The 2016 election campaign for Jeff Fortenberry, a GOP lawmaker, received a questionable donation. An aide apparently warned him: "hey, Jeff, that donation looks questionable". The FBI had, of course, already spoken to the aide when it asked Fortenberry "hey, Jeff, anyone talk to you about that questionable donation?" Instead of saying "fuck off, pigs", however, Fortenberry said "why I've never heard of it." And so a Federal grand jury indictment has charged U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and making false statements to federal investigators.
House Representative Jeff Fortenberry charged with lying to the FBI
