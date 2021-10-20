How white evangelical churches became QAnon hotbeds

Back in the 1970s, Jerry Falwell and his ilk injected white nationalist thinking into evangelical churches. Through the decades, evangelicals have become angrier, more reactionary, and more frightened, so it's not surprising that they have embraced a fear- and hate-mongering racist as president and joined a cult that demonizes everyone who isn't a white conservative Christian.

This Vice video explores the holy alliance between QAnon nd white evangelicals, and how Christians who don't believe there's a secret cabal of pedophilic reptilian overlords are suffering because of it.