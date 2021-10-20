Impersonator explains how to look and sound exactly like George W Bush

This guy shares all his best secrets for imitating America's favorite dog painter/unindicted war criminal.
Here's how you do a George W. Bush impression. First, make a face like you're looking directly into the sun. Second, get rid of most of the bass in your voice and add a little Texas. You're talking up here in your throat. Third, get a little confused from time to time — What was I sayin'?" And fourth, pretend like you heard a really dirty joke before you start talking and don't want anybody to know