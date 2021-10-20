Jan 6 inquiry votes to hold Steve Bannon held in contempt for refusing to give evidence

The committee investigating the January 6 sacking of Congress by Trump supporters last night voted unanimously to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. Bannon, a Trump crony and Breitbart News co-founder, had insinuated that he and Trump knew the riot was being planned, but refused to give evidence when subpoenad by congress. The vote now moves to the House floor.
"Mr. Bannon has refused to abide by a subpoena and answer questions before the Committee. To that end, the Committee has rightfully voted to ask the House to cite him for contempt of Congress. Consequently, the House will consider a resolution on the Floor on Thursday to do so."