Jen Psaki tells Peter Doocy that rich people can be held accountable too

Jason Weisberger

Jen Psaki did not allow Peter Doocy to spin rich people into unfair victims of tax policy or imply that average folks will have the IRS going through their checking accounts. The tax policy Doocy is on about is closing a loophole for rich people, and holding them accountable for paying their taxes as W-2 wage earners.