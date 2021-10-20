Listen to adorable 4-year-old boy calling police to share his toys, and their remarkable response

A 4-year-old boy in New Zealand made an emergency call to police. When they asked what the emergency was, he said, "I've got some toys for you."

"You've got some toys for me?" the dispatcher said.

"Yep. Come over and see them," the boy said.

The boy's father then got on the phone, explaining to the dispatcher that the boy's mother was sick and that the call was a mistake. But the dispatcher didn't treat it as such, calling out the emergency.

"There is a 4-year-old there who is wanting to show police his toys, over."

Suddenly a police officer was at their door. Here is the audio of the boy's call and the dispatcher's call to police, along with the consequences:

Via AP