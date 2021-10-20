These ibex have gravity-defying powers

The Ibex is an amazing creature that can climb nearly vertical surfaces. This video, "The incredible ibex defies gravity and climbs a dam," shows these wild goats in action, climbing up the wall of an incredibly steep dam. I was proud of myself for getting off the couch and going on a walk around my neighborhood this morning, but after seeing the Ibex going on its daily stroll up a giant stone wall, my sense of accomplishment has been stripped away.
From the YouTube description:
The spectacular sight of mountain goats defying gravity on a vertical dam wall in Italy, and all because they have a craving for some of Earth's elements essential to life.
Professor Brian Cox combines some of the most spectacular sights on Earth with our deepest understanding of the universe to reveal how the planet's beauty is created by just a handful of forces.