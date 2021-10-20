These ibex have gravity-defying powers

The Ibex is an amazing creature that can climb nearly vertical surfaces. This video, "The incredible ibex defies gravity and climbs a dam," shows these wild goats in action, climbing up the wall of an incredibly steep dam. I was proud of myself for getting off the couch and going on a walk around my neighborhood this morning, but after seeing the Ibex going on its daily stroll up a giant stone wall, my sense of accomplishment has been stripped away.

From the YouTube description: