Wow. Whoa. Wild. What the hell? Was that supposed to be Budweiser?

My name is Michele Fiore. I'm running for Governor of Nevada. We don't need more weak, compromise, blue blazer Republican politicians. That isn't me and never will be. I will never stop fighting. Join the fight: https://t.co/k9QWQjPn6v pic.twitter.com/JuKbwZeXCg — Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) October 19, 2021

As Candidate Fiore listed off a number of 'things she has been compared to' I'd call her Yosemite Samantha.