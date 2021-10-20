South African-based artist Strijdom van der Merwe created both a striking sculpture and simple optical illusion with his piece, "Staircase to Heaven." Deceptively named, the staircase actually morphs into a ladder as you move from its front to its side. Check out his many other exquisite works (but not necessarily illusory) here on his website.
This "Staircase to Heaven" is actually just a beautiful illusion
