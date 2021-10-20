This "Staircase to Heaven" is actually just a beautiful illusion

Carla Sinclair

South African-based artist Strijdom van der Merwe created both a striking sculpture and simple optical illusion with his piece, "Staircase to Heaven." Deceptively named, the staircase actually morphs into a ladder as you move from its front to its side. Check out his many other exquisite works (but not necessarily illusory) here on his website.