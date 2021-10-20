Uh-oh! Giuliani is acting strange in his den again, this time behind an Abe Lincoln filter

Just when you thought Rudy Giuliani couldn't get any more bizarre, he's reared his cringe-worthy self once again, this time behind an Abraham Lincoln filter that looks more like a cheap Halloween mask.

Sitting in what looks like the same wood-paneled den he used to peddle MyPillow slippers and his own embarrassing Cameo ads, he is now speaking in a sloppy, sliding-into-German accent, trying to persuade Virginia against Democrat gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

"Virginia, vote against the man who honored our past by selling my bedroom hundreds and hundreds of times to scoundrels in a pay-for-play scheme," the fallen, former New York mayor says.

"In my time, we had a name for men who sold bedrooms for one night. In your time, the name is Terry McAuliffe. End the Clinton sleaze once and for all."

Yep, this oughta turn Democrats off alright, but not to McAuliffe.

From The Hill: