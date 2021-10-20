Vicious thieves steal the doormat from California's famed theme-hotel the Madonna Inn

Some guys decided the logo-emblazoned doormat from the entryway of the restaurant at the amazing Madonna Inn should be theirs.

SF Gate:

Most people are drawn to the Madonna for an overnight (its over-the-top rooms start at $219) or a curlicue-crowned slice of Pink Champagne Cake at the Copper Cafe and Bakery. But on Saturday, September 25, as the hotel's ornate Gold Rush Steak House was winding down its dinner service at 10:40 p.m., two men entered the restaurant's lobby, cased its gift shop, and scurried away with a pink-and-brown greeting rug emblazoned with the hotel's distinctive logo. Madonna's general manager, Connie Pearce, posted about the incident on the online forum Nextdoor, along with surveillance video footage and a description of robbers.

The Madonna Inn is well known for crazily-themed rooms. I once stayed in a buffalo-themed room. I enjoyed it and have stopped at their restaurant a number of times.

I never thought to take the doormat.