Watch this fun computer graphics size-comparison of fictional sea monsters

This video lines up sea monsters from tiny to humongous, starting with the 5cm Sheldon J. Plankton of Sponge Bob fame and ending with… well, I don't want to spoil it for you.
This 9-minute long video is fine to watch at 2X speed, btw.
Just when you thought Rudy Giuliani couldn't get any more bizarre, he's reared his cringe-worthy self once again, this time behind an Abraham Lincoln filter that looks more like a cheap Halloween mask. Sitting in what looks like the same wood-paneled den he used to peddle MyPillow slippers and his own embarrassing Cameo ads, he… READ THE REST
Facebook's other problems notwithstanding, its "Marketplace" section—its Craigslist-like classified listings—is now a billion-user benehmoth full of scammers. A Propublica investigation found that fraud is rife under the superficial gloss of security that Facebook appears to provide. Facebook says it protects users through a mix of automated systems and human reviews. But a ProPublica investigation based… READ THE REST
Jen Psaki did not allow Peter Doocy to spin rich people into unfair victims of tax policy or imply that average folks will have the IRS going through their checking accounts. The tax policy Doocy is on about is closing a loophole for rich people, and holding them accountable for paying their taxes as W-2… READ THE REST
