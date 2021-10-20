Watch: When a subway passenger told cops to wear a mask, they pushed him out

When a 27-year-old subway rider in New York City asked unmasked officers to wear their masks, they physically pushed him out the emergency exit door. "You're being disruptive," they told him.

Yes, the M.T.A. says everyone must wear a mask "inside subway stations and on trains," and yes, even the NYPD requires their officers to wear masks "in public transit settings," according to The New York Times. And yes, if you ask an officer to put on their mask, they might just shove you out the door.

#NYC #NYPD harassing this subway rider for having the nerve to ask them to put on masks! #notabovethelaw@NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/iEK8qKh0MF — ekki spyrja mig að því (@toriahall) October 19, 2021

