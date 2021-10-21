Message Monsters: cute postage stamps you can make even cuter

Was at the USPS online store looking for some stamps today and came across these ridiculously cute Message Monsters ones! I was immediately reminded of Mark's tiny creature drawings (right?):

Then, as I looked closer at the Message Monsters, I learned that you can actually customize them with adhesive accessories like hats, hearts, and speech bubbles. Anyway, long story short, I bought 10 panes for myself. )I've joked many times that mail art is my "love language.")

Also, when I started researching them for this post, I went looking for an image that showed what the stamps look like decorated. I never found one but I did find the stamp's promo video. Watch it until the end. After the USPS VP of Corporate Communications talks about how great the stamps are (he's not wrong), there's a strange little segment that's starts off spooky and ends in a surprise. Someone had fun making that!

"Message Monsters" are available at USPS locations or online at www.usps.com/messagemonsters.