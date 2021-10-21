Museums turn to OnlyFans to get around FB's 'decency' filters

The NYT reports that the Venice Tourist Board has opened an OnlyFans account to share images of some artwork for various local museums that Facebook/Instagram algorithms block as indecent.

NYT:

OnlyFans has a surprising new member: the Vienna Tourist Board.

No, its account will not feature after-hours photos of employees. Instead, the board will use the adults-only site to show images of paintings and sculptures displayed in the Austrian capital that have been blocked by social media sites for nudity or sexual content.

The offending artworks include the Venus of Willendorf, a 25,000-year-old limestone figurine of a woman. Facebook removed a photo of it from the Vienna Museum of Natural History's page several years ago for being "pornographic."

There's also "Liebespaar," Koloman Moser's early 20th-century painting, which the Leopold Museum included in a video post celebrating its anniversary in September. The video, which was blocked by the algorithms of Instagram and Facebook, "is a combination of details of the work and written feelings that are evoked by the painting," said Christine Kociu, the museum's social media manager. "It shows a nude couple embracing. It's actually sweet."