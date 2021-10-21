Particularly odd ASMR video featuring young woman "pressing buttons on your face"

David Pescovitz

In this curious clip, the host attempts to tickle your ASMR fancy by "recalibrating your settings" which involves clicking buttons on your face.

As one YouTuber commented half-jokingly (?), "She be coding us like robots."

And if you're turned hip to the ASMR stim scene, here's Wikipedia's explanation:

Autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR), sometimes auto sensory meridian response, is a tingling sensation that typically begins on the scalp and moves down the back of the neck and upper spine. A pleasant form of paresthesia, it has been compared with auditory-tactile synesthesia and may overlap with frisson.

ASMR signifies the subjective experience of "low-grade euphoria" characterized by "a combination of positive feelings and a distinct static-like tingling sensation on the skin"