The Wiggles, in their original 1990s line-up, announce reunion tour for "adults only"

The original line-up of The Wiggles, the Australian children's musical group that invaded living rooms in the 1990s, are headed out on an arena tour in 2022. No, this isn't a chance for those who grew up Murray, Jeff, Greg, and Anthony to share the, er, magic with their own children. Rather this is an "adults only" experience. You'll have Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, and Wags the Dog all to yourself. From the NME:

"All of those children who loved The Wiggles in the '90s are now adults who love the nostalgia and fun from that time in their lives," Fatt said in a press release. "This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again. We can't wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes." Cook added: "It will be The Wiggles as you remember and love them, but we'll all have a bit more grey hair… And there's a bar."

In other recent Wiggles developments, the latest yellow Wiggle, Emma Watkins, has departed the group and will be replaced by Tsehay Hawkins, 15.

And to help you process all of this news, here is the lineup from earlier this year performing their classic "Fruit Salad" melded with Tame Impala's "Elephant":