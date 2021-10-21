Trump's new social media platform hacked within hours of its reveal

Yesterday, former president Donald Trump announced the creation of Trump Media & Technology Group and Truth Social, a new social media platform "to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the 'Big Tech' companies of Silicon Valley." Within hours, the platform—which was not yet open for public use—has been accessed by pranksters and hackers making a mockery of the platform which, of course, is already a mockery of itself. From The Independent:

Accounts were created under the usernames "donaldtrump" and "mikepence" and the handle "donaldjtrump" appeared to have been hacked or nabbed by someone out to mock the former president.

The pinned post for the user "donaldjtrump" was an image of a defecating pig, seemingly in an attempt to mock the former president.