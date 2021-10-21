Washington TV weather report accidentally showed porn in the forecast

During Spokane CBS affiliate KREM 2's newscast on Sunday, a monitor behind the anchor displayed 13 seconds of a porno movie. (Note the blur in the above screenshot.) The unexpected sight of a woman's derriere so shocked many viewers that they were compelled to call the police.

According to a police statement, "It was a short video segment, generally described as a small portion of the screen, showing a separate image from the newscast of what appeared to be a possibly pornographic or explicit image."

From the Spokesman-Review:

Detectives have yet to determine if the incident was criminal, said Julie Humphreys, a spokesperson for the department. Police said KREM personnel are cooperating with the investigation. Anne Bentley, vice president and chief communications officer at TEGNA, KREM 2's parent company, said in an email that the station addressed the issue in its 11 p.m. news broadcast . "We apologized to our viewers last night during our 11 p.m. newscast – Those of us here at KREM 2 want to apologize for something that happened in our 6 p.m. newscast tonight. An inappropriate video aired in the first part of the show. We are diligently working to make sure something like this doesn't happen again," Bentley wrote on behalf of KREM 2 in an email.

(via NextDraft)