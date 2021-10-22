Accused pedophile Matt Gaetz no longer eligible to practice law in Florida

He is accused by his fiance's sister of being a pedophile, under investigation by the Department of Justice, and now delinquent in paying his $265 dues to The Florida Bar association. Rep. Matt Gaetz can no longer practice law in his home state.
Gaetz representatives declare this intentional, as a congressperson is no longer involved in the practice of law, Gaetz surely doesn't need his license.
This may look like an oversight, but Gaetz's office is chalking it up to a career change.
"Congressman Gaetz is no longer actively engaged in the practice of law. He is focused on representing his constituents in Congress, not the courtroom," said his office's communications director, Joel Valdez.
That explanation may sound reasonable enough. But four attorneys who spoke to The Daily Beast noted that it is extremely rare for lawyers to do this. Instead, attorneys taking a step back from their legal duties normally pay a smaller $175 fee to remain "inactive" but still a "member in good standing."
"He clearly doesn't take his law license very seriously when he doesn't take the time to pay the $265 dues," said Daniel Uhlfelder, a Santa Rosa Beach attorney who lives in Gaetz's district. "He's not a serious lawyer. He's not a serious congressman. He's not a serious person. This is one small but symbolic example of that."