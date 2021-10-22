Clap along to a 7/4 beat

Rob Beschizza

The tricky yet elegant 7/4 time signature (previously at BB) is here demonstrated by Nate Smith. Just when the audience thinks they've got the hang of it, he hits them with triplet subdivisions. Here's a how-to guide to hitting a 7/4 groove. As a historical aside, this was the specific idée fixe —"gratuitous use of syncopation" and "orgies of drums" — guaranteed to set off Nazis angry about Black and Jewish music in the 1930s.