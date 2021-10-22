Good deal on the Capresso Infinity Conical Burr coffee grinder

Mark Frauenfelder

When you grind coffee beans, you want to use a burr grinder, not a blade grinder. Burr grinders break the beans into uniformly sized chunks, unlike blade grinders, which slice the beans into pieces of widely varying size. I've had my Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder for over 10 years and it's still working like a champ.