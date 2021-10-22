Today Jen Psaki seemed to have extra energy in her near-daily takedown of Doocy and his sad leading questions that she never follows. Doocy wants people to be aware that Joe Biden isn't visiting the US/Mexico border often enough for him to ask why he is there so often, Psaki reminds Doocy that the last President who spent time on the US/Mexico border was a giant loser.
Jen Psaki reflects on Trump's super effective border visits
The Trump 63-second press briefing
Unbelievably, we have settled into the insane ways Donald J. Trump conducts his presidential business with routine stunts such as: shouting over Marine One to answer questions from the media, mocking those for wearing masks during a pandemic, lying about his height, golf scores, payouts to porn stars, election fraud…well, lying about everything, calling the… READ THE REST
