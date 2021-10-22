Jen Psaki reflects on Trump's super effective border visits

Jason Weisberger

Today Jen Psaki seemed to have extra energy in her near-daily takedown of Doocy and his sad leading questions that she never follows. Doocy wants people to be aware that Joe Biden isn't visiting the US/Mexico border often enough for him to ask why he is there so often, Psaki reminds Doocy that the last President who spent time on the US/Mexico border was a giant loser.