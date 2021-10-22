Jerry Seinfeld reveals one of his favorite scenes from the TV series

David Pescovitz

In this recent Extra interview, Jerry Seinfeld reveals one of his favorite moments from the Seinfeld TV series. It's a brilliant moment and not a surprise that it's driven by Michael Richards in prime Kramer form—a decade before Richards unleashed a horrible racist rant in the midst of a stand-up set. The entire Dr. Van Nostrand bit tickles me every time just like this similar and hilarious scene in Fletch.