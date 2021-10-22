In this recent Extra interview, Jerry Seinfeld reveals one of his favorite moments from the Seinfeld TV series. It's a brilliant moment and not a surprise that it's driven by Michael Richards in prime Kramer form—a decade before Richards unleashed a horrible racist rant in the midst of a stand-up set. The entire Dr. Van Nostrand bit tickles me every time just like this similar and hilarious scene in Fletch.
Jerry Seinfeld reveals one of his favorite scenes from the TV series
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Funny
- television
- tv
Twitter locks down DPRK News, famous parody account mocking North Korea's furious yet florid news agency (Updated)
North Korea's press office is famously bellicose, hurling bizarre insults and denunciations at the hermit kingdom's adversaries. My own parody of it, the North Korea Press Release Generator, had its time in the sun of Mount Paektu. But far better is @DPRK_News, a Twitter account regularly commenting on topical events in a totalitarian stiff talk… READ THE REST
Man runs like animals
My favorite is the squirrel, obviously. READ THE REST
Fred Armisen's impression of a time-lapse decomposing fox corpse
It's been 10 years since then-SNL castmember Fred Armisen went on Conan O'Brien's show and debuted his impression of a dead fox decomposing in a time-lapse film. So much else has also decomposed since then! READ THE REST
Electrical engineering has never been more fun with these build-at-home robotics kits
The world of electrical engineering and robotics is exciting and full of endless possibilities. In fact, getting kids hooked early will boost their problem-solving skills, stimulate their creativity, and better prepare them for the future. They just need the right push to get started. These kits are the perfect place to start whether you want… READ THE REST
These CBD drops can help you get more rest and make your holidays less stressful
We all live with stress. Of course, parents are not only dealing with their own anxieties and worries, but trying to make sure their kids navigate the world safely as well. With school back in full swing, increased pressure at work, and the holiday season now bearing down like a freight train, it's no surprise… READ THE REST
Upgrade your Apple TV remote with this Function101 Button Remote
What do dribbling coffee on your white shirt, getting caught in rush hour, and stepping in dog poop all have in common? They're some of the most annoying ways to start off your day. But none of these nightmares can even compare to the anger that bubbles up inside you upon realizing you have no… READ THE REST