Prosecutors assigned to Matt Gaetz case

Matt Gaetz, the Florida congressman suspected of statutory rape over his alleged relationship with a 17-year-old girl, now has two more things to worry about: the prosecutors assigned to his case by the Department of Justice.

The Washington-based prosecutors, one with expertise in child exploitation crimes and the other a top official in the DOJ's Public Integrity Section, have been on the Florida-based case since at least July. In recent months, they joined a team in Florida that's been looking into whether Gaetz violated federal law by providing goods or payments to a 17-year-old girl in exchange for sex, sources confirmed to ABC News. The news of the new prosecutors was first reported by The New York Times. Gaetz has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

Legal experts say this isn't in the class of suggestive legal happenings that news media tend to overhype. It's evidence of serious work going into building a criminal case against Gaetz.