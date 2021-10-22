The world is facing a shortage of blue paint

Even paint manufacturers are getting hit by the global supply chain chaos. There is now apparently a shortage of blue paint, or rather the chemicals used to make certain shades of the color. From Yahoo!:

"To make paint you would need between 50 and 60 ingredients," a spokesperson from Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel explained in a statement to Insider. "Some additives are difficult to get."

The cost of raw materials and other variables needed to make paint increased by over $323 million compared to 2020, according to the company's third quarter results[…]

Other paint manufacturers like Sherwin-Williams are running into similar headwinds as they battle shortages related to the supply chain. Sherwin-Williams told investors in September that the company is facing raw material shortages and that is increasing the overall cost to make paint, according to CNN Business.