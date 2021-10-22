This math teacher puts calculus lessons on Pornhub

It's safe to assume that few Pornhub visitors are looking for hour-long calculus videos (by a fully-clothed instructor), but Taiwanese math teacher Changhsu puts them there anyway. His channel is filled with over 200 decidedly unsexy chalkboard lessons about topics like differential equations (link NSFW). The 34-year-old math tutor found the YouTube market for math explainers to be saturated, so he decided to expand his reach into Pornhub (link NSFW). He told Mel Magazine that he wants to reach a new market of mathematics learners.

"Since very few people teach math on adult video platforms, and since there are so many people who watch videos on them, I thought that if I uploaded my videos there, a lot of people would see them." Mel Magazine

This logic seems perfectly reasonable to me. You know what they say: location, location, location!

So far, Changhsu's plan to garner acclaim has worked well. He has 1.6 million video views on Pornhub and says it directs business to his more profitable online course. "Many students who need a teacher who can teach math know me through Pornhub, and some of them buy my course," he says. Altogether, his online course pulls in 7,500,000 New Taiwan dollars (over $250,000 U.S.) per year, which he uses to pay his bills and provide a decent salary to his employees, who help him teach on his various platforms. By and large, the Pornhub community has accepted Changhsu and his lessons. Not only is he a verified Pornhub member, but the comments beneath his videos are mostly wholesome and welcoming. For instance, a user by the name of Hanimechann says, "Thanks, I needed this for my math finals." Another who goes by RobertsHoles writes, "This guy will do anything to reach his students!" Mel Magazine

Changhsu's Pornhub profile even includes some personal stats, like his height (5-7"), his interests and hobbies (roughly translated to "interesting things"), and turnoffs (channel deleted by Pornhub).