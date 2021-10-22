I'm not quite sure what's happening here, but this creature seems to have a vestigial twin growing out of their chest. The two faces have a very important message for the world, which they share in the video. If you feel intrigued and bewildered by this video, the youtube channel has a lot of other mysterious videos too, which you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/c/nugumu/videos. Most of the videos are extremely creepy, so I'm going to watch them all in the spirit of October.
Watch: two faces, one body
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- creepy
- footage
Florida man catches alligator with trash can
In this footage, an alligator lurks on the porch of a Florida home. The alligator retreats uneasily from an unusual adversary: a square trashcan turned on its side. The trashcan moves toward it under the direction of a man who is certainly not an animal control officer. The alligator tries bellowing at the trashcan, but… READ THE REST
Texas police chase ends in deadly shootout with suspect
This chopper footage shows the end of a police chase on a Texas highway and a brief but startling shootout between a pursuing officer and the suspect. The officer was shot in the arm, leading to some unusual footage: the pursuit chopper landing nearby to medevac the officer, then speeding from highway to hospital while… READ THE REST
Sheriff's deputy says he was told to play copyrighted music in hapless attempt to prevent video of him being uploaded
Police wishing not to be filmed in public occasionally play popular music in the belief that the copyrighted material will prevent the footage from being uploaded or shared. Too clever by far, the technique doesn't seem to work very well and tends to draw more attention to the footage. Like other One Weird Tricks, though,… READ THE REST
This 4-in-1 device targets allergens and uses white noise to lull you to sleep
Why do some people experience incredible sleep while others suffer? The Allergy Institute has answers, noting that allergies are triggered by nasal congestion. It's harder to breathe when you're congested, which is why many people either wake up frequently or feel as if they aren't fully rested. Eliminating those nasty allergens is an easy way… READ THE REST
Electrical engineering has never been more fun with these build-at-home robotics kits
The world of electrical engineering and robotics is exciting and full of endless possibilities. In fact, getting kids hooked early will boost their problem-solving skills, stimulate their creativity, and better prepare them for the future. They just need the right push to get started. These kits are the perfect place to start whether you want… READ THE REST
These CBD drops can help you get more rest and make your holidays less stressful
We all live with stress. Of course, parents are not only dealing with their own anxieties and worries, but trying to make sure their kids navigate the world safely as well. With school back in full swing, increased pressure at work, and the holiday season now bearing down like a freight train, it's no surprise… READ THE REST