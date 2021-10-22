Watch: two faces, one body

I'm not quite sure what's happening here, but this creature seems to have a vestigial twin growing out of their chest. The two faces have a very important message for the world, which they share in the video. If you feel intrigued and bewildered by this video, the youtube channel has a lot of other mysterious videos too, which you can find here: https://www.youtube.com/c/nugumu/videos. Most of the videos are extremely creepy, so I'm going to watch them all in the spirit of October.