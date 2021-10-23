For every cow there is an equal and opposite bean

Annie Rauwerda
Dr. Sarah Taber: @SarahTaber_bww

In an excellent Twitter thread, crop scientist Dr. Sarah Taber displays the aesthetic similarities between various types of cows and beans. Though the comparison is quite fun, Taber acknowledges that there is "probably no deeper metaphysical meaning to matching cows and beans" (… but maybe). Check out her comparisons below, or view the thread at this link.