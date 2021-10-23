If Danny DeVito had a role in 'Squid Game'

Danny DeVito, as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Frank, wouldn't last long in Squid Game.
Squid Game is the blood-splattered South Korean drama series that has held the number one spot on Netflix in 90 countries since its September 17th release. Its "play to survive" theme is nothing new to popular culture. So what about Squid Game holds the key to international success? Conspiracy theories, memes, and real-life (safe) recreations… READ THE REST
Anyone watching Netflix's Squid Game series will recognize this innocent-looking honeycomb toffee, or Dalgona, which made for one of the show's gripping, and of course deadly, childhood games. In real life, some customers in Korea are also challenged to carve out a shape of the simple candy — made from sugar and baking soda —… READ THE REST
Carla and I finished watching Squid Game last night. We loved it. Was it better than Alice in Borderland? We want to see the second season of each before making that determination. Meanwhile, we enjoyed watching the the cast of Squid Game play slapsies, rock/paper/scissors and other schoolyard games against each other without a death… READ THE REST
