Muppet-ifying Disney's Haunted Mansion

If you love the Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, I really think you're going to dig the details in Disney's Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion. Muppets are cleverly incorporated into attraction's art which then serves as the backdrop to the entire show. In this much-too-short Disney Insider video, Production Designer/Foolish Mortal Darcy Prevost shares a little on how she incorporated Muppets, "easter egg" style, into this "love letter to the Haunted Mansion."
screengrabs via Disney Insider/YT