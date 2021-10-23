Save over 20% off this special edition Xbox One X + Fallout 76 bundle

We're currently at the forefront of a gaming console revolution. Video games are becoming more advanced, more interactive, more lifelike, and more community-based than ever before. Additionally, the consoles themselves are becoming so much more than just for games. They're designed to be your all-in-one home entertainment unit. Leading the charge into the new generation of games and consoles is Microsoft's brainchild, the Xbox.

But if you're still having trouble getting your hands on a Series X, the previous generation's One X is still worth your consideration. In fact, with this Xbox One X Fallout 76 Game Special Edition bundle, you can bring home a console without wrestling with supply issues, and it's paired with an installment of one of the most award-winning game franchises ever.

This special edition Xbox One X features a unique robot white design and a matching controller. The system is built with 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, 4K video streaming, and premium audio so you know your content will be crisp, clear, and sound the way it was meant to. Not to mention, it comes with 1TB of memory, so you won't have any shortage of storage space. You'll be able to enjoy all of your favorite games, as well as apps like YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and so many more right from this one handsomely designed box.

As mentioned before, this bundle also comes with Fallout 76, the prequel to one of the heaviest-hitting franchises to ever grace a game console. Fallout 76 will have you exploring, questing, building, and fighting in a post-apocalyptic wasteland as you uncover the origins of the juggernaut Fallout series by Bethesda Game Studios. Huge open-world gameplay and layered storylines await you in this unforgettable journey!

The Xbox One X has thousands of games and features that will keep you entertained for years to come. Its powerful hardware and AAA titles are some of the best you'll find, and you can be sure that regular system updates will keep you hooked for years to come.

