Strangest version of 'patty cakes' probably ever

Two cats batting each other is voiceover fodder for TikTokker KLR Dubs. "Patty Cakes" has never sounded weirder!
screengrabs via KLR Dubs/TT
So much for basic instincts. You'd think that when a mouse entered a house in Punta Arenas, Chile, family member Simon, a black cat, would have done what all other cats do and catch the little creature. But instead, he kindly shared his bowl of water. He then reached out and gently touched the mouse… READ THE REST
If you're like me and can't stand the wet, cavernous mouth-sounds of mainstream ASMR videos, give this one a try: a teeny-tiny little baby kitty chilling in the grass, getting the pets it deserves, and spending time with mom. READ THE REST
Last week in the wooded hills of Berkeley, California, Hadley Louden's outdoor cat was reportedly killed by a coyote. So he did what any animal lover would—he put a $250 bounty out for "all Dead Coyotes." "Are you tired of Coyotes threatening your homes, children and pets, tired of elderly women now carrying Beaters and… READ THE REST
