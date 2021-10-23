Upgrade your office setup with 13 deals on external monitors

From enhancing productivity to making working more enjoyable, there are lots of reasons to upgrade your monitor situation. Whether portability is your main concern or you simply need more digital space to complete tasks, these 13 external monitors can definitely fill the bill.

Check out these 13 external monitors, all boasting freshly-slashed price tags.

Just because you're working on a laptop doesn't mean you have to miss out on the multi-monitor experience. This ingenious gadget turns any laptop into a dual-screen set-up, ideal for gamers, coders, entrepreneurs, and beyond. It's incredibly portable and compatible with Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB connection.

Designed to boost productivity by up to 50% and make multitasking a breeze, this dual-screen laptop monitor will ensure you get more work done than ever. Simply attach it to your 15" to 15.6" laptop screen via USB and you're good to go. And thanks to its full 270° rotation, you can view it from whatever angle feels most comfortable.

Toting an impressive 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this portable monitor lets you watch videos, check emails, and more from your desktop, laptop, or even your phone. Thanks to its high resolution and LCD HDR screen, anything you view on this thing is truly stunning and clear. It even has built-in quad speakers that feature great sound quality.

Whether it's attached to your phone or your laptop, this external monitor provides you with Ultra-HD 4K resolution and stellar color reproduction. The top-rated monitor boasts a 178° viewing angle, dual speakers, and a USB-OTG function that lets you attach a mouse and keyboard. It also has built-in speakers so you can watch streaming content, play games, and more.

Designed to give you a fully immersive viewing experience, this high-end touchscreen monitor boasts a 3840×2160 IPS A-grade screen that provides you with a clear picture and incredible detail, whether you're watching a movie or finishing a project for work. From its low blue light technology to lessen the strain on your eyes to its adjustable viewing angles and display, this monitor is a must-have for your day-to-day tasks.

With a seven-hour run time and impressive 1920×1080 resolution, this 15.6" Full HD monitor is a must-have for your digital setup. It also features an adjustable viewing angle of 178° along with eye care technology to give your eyes a break while spending extended periods of time staring at the screen. And thanks to its matte, anti-glare finish, you can view the monitor just as easily outside as you can inside, proving its true versatility.

This second screen will no doubt increase your productivity, whether you're streaming content, going through emails, or gaming. It also features a stunning 1080p FHD resolution display, dual speakers, 178° of both horizontal and vertical viewing angles, and compatibility with most laptops and notebooks. You can even attach it to your mobile phone.

This 3-in-1 monitor does it all, from sharing your screen and showing different pages to working as the main monitor upon turning off your initial device. You can easily connect the monitor to nearly any device, and it also comes attached to a 90° adjustable stand for your convenience. And the screen's stunning resolution makes it great for watching videos, gaming, and beyond.

Deemed an Amazon's Choice product, this super-portable monitor helps you view the contents of your phone or laptop with ease from just about anywhere. It also features 360° speakers for superior sound, a fully immersive 1080p IPS screen, and an eye-care blue light that eases the strain on your eyes while you work. And with Type-C, Mini DP, OTG, and USB ports, you can connect this display to a wide range of devices.

In addition to everything you already love about the original DUEX, this newer model features a faster, sharper display on a 12.5" diagonal screen, a matte finish, and blue light protection. It also comes with a handy sliding lid that keeps the screen safe when not in use, making it great for toting around from one spot to another. Plus, it's 30% to 40% lighter than its predecessor.

Not only does this monitor serve as an additional screen to boost your productivity, but it also features a 10-point touch functionality, touch rotation, a built-in case, a fan, and a stand, making it incredibly fun to use. It's VESA mountable, allowing you to mount it to a stand or your wall, helping you to keep your workspace sleek and tidy. Plus, the screen is incredibly compatible with a wide range of computer systems.

Just as you'd pop your laptop into a carrying case and take it with you anywhere, this dual-screen display lets you experience the benefits of having multiple screens on the go. Simply attach it to your laptop and choose to display the same or different content and enjoy 202° of angle rotation. Made of high-quality industrial materials, this monitor can withstand some serious wear and tear and it's even designed to save energy.

Whether you work from home or on the go, this bundle has all the productivity essentials, including an ultra-thin, touchscreen monitor, a flip case that allows you optimal viewing angles, a fully adjustable (and portable) mount, and Espresso Touch software for Mac that lets you turn your existing device into a customizable display. It's no wonder this award-winning monitor has been featured in Forbes, TechCrunch, Gizmodo, Cult of Mac, and beyond.

