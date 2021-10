Marcel Marceau (1923-2007) was a French actor and mime. He was known for his stage persona "Bip the Clown". He called miming the "art of silence", and performed all over the world for over 60 years. In The Mask Maker (1959), you can see Marcel doing a classic mime performance. '

There is something so beautiful and ghostly about the way his makeup and outfit contrasts with the darkness of this video. It looks like he's glowing. Mimes are the coolest.