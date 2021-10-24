"Enchanted Strings," Bob Baker Marionette Theater's new book

L.A.'s Bob Baker Marionette Theater has a new book, Enchanted Strings, and that warms my heart. Hardcover available for pre-order now ($40).



You've asked, you've wished, and now we've written "Enchanted Strings," a spectacular, colorful, visual journey into the history of our Theater and founder dating all the way back to 1930!

"Enchanted Strings", written by Randal J. Metz (Director of Children's Fairyland Storybook Puppet Theater and former BBMT puppeteer), features a foreword from actor, comedian, filmmaker (and puppeteer!) Jordan Peele, and we couldn't be more honored to have them both as a huge part of this book.

You'll meet the remarkable visual artists and craftspeople who worked alongside Bob Baker, contributing their talents to build the theater, design the shows, and hand-craft more than two thousand incredible marionettes. Archival images and ephemera provide a behind-the-scenes look at Bob's amazing work for his theater, Walt Disney, and iconic Hollywood films. With more than 300 vintage and contemporary photographs, Enchanted Strings will delight Bob Baker Marionette Theater fans around the world, and fascinate everyone who is a child at heart!