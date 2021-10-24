Glide through the city with $400 off this electric skateboard

Bicycling through a crowded city and avoiding infuriating traffic is a blessing, that is until you realize just how cumbersome toting around and storing a bike can be. Alternatively, skateboards are an ideal size for zipping through side streets and hauling around, but they just don't have the "oomph" you need to get you around long distances.

An electric skateboard offers the best of both worlds if you're looking for a happy medium. Whether you want to take lighthearted rides around the block or efficient transport to and from work, the LOU 3.0 Electric Skateboard is a worthwhile consideration, especially at $400 off.

With a max speed of 22 miles per hour, the LOU certainly lets you travel faster than a metal box stuck in the middle of rush hour traffic. Plus, this skateboard can travel up to 12 miles at a time on a single charge. If you ever run out of juice mid-travel, you can always complete the final legs of your trip with good ol' foot power. Walking is simply out of the question, the LOU's battery is easily swappable.

Speaking of which, the board's motorized wheels are easy to change out, allowing you to lengthen the LOU's lifetime and maintain quality for ride after ride. You can even swap out the deck plate when the old one gets worn out. This electric skateboard is not only portable, but lightweight, too — can come with you in a bag, in your car, or even on an airplane.

Featured on Yahoo! and FOX News, you can link the LOU to a companion smartphone app that lets you set your preferred speed, check your battery life, and adjust your brake. Your ride can be optimized before your coffee is done brewing every morning. As for trying to drink said coffee while on the LOU, well, that's probably not the best idea.

This electric skateboard delivers reliable transportation with a modern touch. Ditch your car, bicycle, or daily train ride and give the LOU a try for $599, or 40% off.

Prices subject to change.