Jimmy Messina and His Jesters' "The Dragsters"

Record Store Day never fails to unearth rare, sonic treasures and one of this year's offerings is a 1964 recording from a young Jim Messina (later of Buffalo Springfield, Poco, Loggins & Messina). This fun reissue LP of surf music is "full of fierce, fiery, and infectious surf rock instrumentals with just enough sounds from the strip to get your motor running!" Come for the guitar picking, stay for the sound effects of revving motors, squealing tires, and reverberated rhythms. Available as streaming, mp3's, audio CD, and best of all, pressed in cool, clear blue vinyl in the original graphic LP sleeve! (While you're there, check out the rest of the amazing Sundazed catalog–and by the way, please go support your local record store!)