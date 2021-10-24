Learn how to reach customers the right way with this $15 Google Ads marketing bootcamp

You can spend hours and hours creating blogs, promotional content, and fancy landing pages for your business. But if you're not reaching the right clientele, all this hard work can fall on deaf ears, or blind eyes, digitally speaking. But if you can't gain more customers, how do you expect your business to grow?

Even if you don't know the first thing about marketing, The Google Ads Marketing Bootcamp Bundle is designed to help you understand just how today's world of digital advertising works, teaching you how to use it to your advantage and expand your business' potential. Whether you're selling handmade soaps or legal services, any type of business can benefit from Google Ads — as long as you know how to use it.

The BootCamp bundle's first course lets you explore the benefits of Google Ads, familiarizing you with its many tools and features so that you can use them to target the right clientele. You'll even get access to a profit calculator to help you understand direct sale and funnel sale strategies. Then, once you've mastered the basics, you'll move onto to create your own marketing objective and campaign structure, creating a custom audience of users who search for various goods and services on Google.

Each of the bundle's premium courses is led by digital marketing trainer, Facebook Ads pro, and entrepreneur, Faisal Ahmed Siddiqui. Toting an impressive instructor rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars, Siddiqui uses an objective-oriented approach to marketing, using his experience working with more than 50 multinationals, brands, and companies to show you exactly how to take your business to new heights through Google Ads.

Through these courses, you'll have the marketing background necessary to use Google Ads to help you meet your business goals, a skill you'll be able to use over time as your business grows.

Get The Google Ads Marketing Bootcamp Bundle for the deeply discounted price of just $15.