Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra's dropping a "financial record"

I really get a kick out of Satanic Puppeteer Orchestra, a conceptual band out of San Diego with a robot lead singer. So when the band's human, Professor B. Miller, asked me to write the liner notes for their latest laser-etched LP, Balance a Checkbook, I couldn't say no! It's a "financial record," so I've included money puns aplenty! Album drops October 29; pre-order now for $29.99. If you want to try to win a copy (along with four more LPs from their discography), I'm holding a raffle through my inbox zine.

Balance a Checkbook includes fungible tokens, and other money-related goodies:

