'Tasty Human' flavored cat treats

Rusty Blazenhoff

These human-flavored cat treats exist but only for Halloweentime.

The premise:

This Halloween, the scariest thing just might be your cat! It's been proven that cats share DNA with lions and tigers… oh my! If they were bigger and got a chance, they just might try to eat YOU! Thankfully this spooky season we have TEMPTATIONS™ MixUps Tasty Human treats to satisfy their cravings.

"Crunchy outside, Soft inside"

Fun "easter egg" on the official Temptations site: the pointer is a red laser dot. (How's that for me burying the lede?)

screengrab via temptationsbrand/YT, image via Temptations