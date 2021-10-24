'Tasty Human' flavored cat treats

These human-flavored cat treats exist but only for Halloweentime.
The premise:
This Halloween, the scariest thing just might be your cat! It's been proven that cats share DNA with lions and tigers… oh my! If they were bigger and got a chance, they just might try to eat YOU! Thankfully this spooky season we have TEMPTATIONS™ MixUps Tasty Human treats to satisfy their cravings.
"Crunchy outside, Soft inside"
Fun "easter egg" on the official Temptations site: the pointer is a red laser dot. (How's that for me burying the lede?)
screengrab via temptationsbrand/YT, image via Temptations