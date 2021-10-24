The Evil One is the legendary Roky Erickson's solo debut album from 1981. Erickson made the album over a two year period after he left the psychedelic rock band, the Thirteenth Floor Elevators, due to his mental health struggles. The album features amazing songs about spooky creatures such as a two headed dog, zombies, vampires, and demons. Erickson was inspired by horror films and sci-fi when he created this album. I've had The Evil One on repeat all throughout October.
The Evil One by Roky Erickson is my favorite album to listen to in October
