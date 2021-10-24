The Evil One by Roky Erickson is my favorite album to listen to in October

The Evil One is the legendary Roky Erickson's solo debut album from 1981. Erickson made the album over a two year period after he left the psychedelic rock band, the Thirteenth Floor Elevators, due to his mental health struggles. The album features amazing songs about spooky creatures such as a two headed dog, zombies, vampires, and demons. Erickson was inspired by horror films and sci-fi when he created this album. I've had The Evil One on repeat all throughout October.